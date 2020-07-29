5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday

1. Stock futures rise slightly as traders brace for earnings deluge

U.S. stock futures were slightly higher as traders awaited a bevy of corporate earnings reports. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up just 3 points, or less than 0.05%. S&P 500 futures ticked higher by 0.15%. Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed with a 0.4% gain. Facebook, Qualcomm and PayPal are among the companies set to report earnings on Wednesday. Those moves come after a decline in the major tech stocks pressured the broader market in the previous session.

2. Big Tech CEOs to testify before Congress

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on July 07, 2020 shows (L-R) Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in Paris on May 23, 2018, Google CEO Sundar Pichai Berlin on January 22, 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook on October 28, 2019 in New York and Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. Getty Images

3. Fed decision looms

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to deliver its latest decision on U.S. monetary policy later Wednesday as traders look for clues on the state of the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Expectations for any changes to the Fed's overnight rate are at zero, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to answer questions from the media after the decision is announced.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell during a speech on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. Mark Makela/Getty Images

4. iPhone sales in China surge 225% in second quarter, research shows

Data compiled by Shanghai-based CINNO Research showed Apple iPhone sales skyrocketed by 225% in China during the second quarter after the coronavirus slowed sales down during the first quarter. In total, CINNO Research estimates Apple sold about 13 million iPhones in China between April and June. To be sure, Apple also offered big discounts of its flagship phone during a Chinese shopping festival in June.

Customers look at Apple's new iPhone 11 series smartphones at an Apple retail store at the IFC Mall in Pudong New Area, Shanghai. Alex Tai | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

5. L Brands to cut 15% of corporate workforce

L Brands — the parent company of Victoria's Secret — announced Tuesday it is preparing to slash about 850 jobs, or 15% of its total corporate workforce, as the coronavirus pandemic forces it to trim costs. "Decisions relating to our workforce are incredibly difficult and not taken lightly, but these actions are necessary to best position our company for the long-term," L Brands Chief Executive Andrew Meslow said in a statement. L Brands shares shot up 17.2% in the premarket Wednesday.