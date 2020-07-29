Nancy Pelosi imposes mandatory mask policy for House floor after GOP Rep. Gohmert tests positive for coronavirus

Michael Collins, Representative Lewis's long time chief of staff, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) embrace after the casket with the remains of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) was carried from the U.S. Capitol building, in Washington, July 29, 2020.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday announced a mandatory mask policy for the floor of the House.

Pelosi first revealed the new rule during a call with senior Democrats shortly before announcing it in the House chamber, a source on the call told CNBC.

Members of Congress and congressional staff will be required to wear face masks the entire time they are in the chamber, except when they are recognized to speak, Pelosi said on the floor Wednesday evening.

Failing to do so will be considered a "serious breach of decorum," she added.

The new policy comes just hours after Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert announced that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gohmert had reportedly tested positive before boarding Air Force One to travel to Texas with President Donald Trump. Gohmert said in a video posted to social media later Wednesday that he had tested positive in two different Covid-19 tests at the White House.

Pelosi, when asked about Gohmert's diagnosis earlier Wednesday, said, "I'm so sorry for him. But I'm also sorry my members are concerned because he has been showing up at meetings without a mask and making a thing of it. Hopefully now he will look after his health, and others."

Gohmert appears to be the 11th member of Congress to test positive, a list that had thus far included nine members of the House and one senator, Kentucky's Rand Paul.

