Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says Najib's conviction is 'a renewed hope' for the country

The conviction of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak presents "a renewed hope" for Malaysians who voted the ex-leader out of power two years ago, the country's top opposition political leader said Wednesday.

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail and handed a fine of 210 million Malaysian ringgit ($49.3 million) after he was found guilty of all seven charges in the first of his five trials linked to the financial scandal at state-owned fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB.

"It is a renewed hope for Malaysians in general who were upset with the recent political development but at least they believe now that the climate for change and, finally, the voice of the people must be heard," Anwar Ibrahim, the opposition leader, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

Some observers and analysts said the fall of Najib — a former top political office holder — in the court of law was a rare occurrence in Southeast Asian politics and an important one in Malaysia's long battle against corruption.

"Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak made history ... when he became the country's highest-ranking official ever to be convicted in court," said Francis Hutchinson, senior fellow and coordinator of the Malaysia studies program at Singaporean think tank ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.