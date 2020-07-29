China's Tencent is now bigger than Facebook after adding around $200 billion to its value this year

Tencent's market capitalization has surpassed Facebook's following a huge rally in the Chinese firm's shares this year.

The total value of publicly traded shares of the Chinese gaming and social media giant stood at 5.15 trillion Hong Kong dollars ($664.50 billion) at around 3:07 p.m. Singapore time. Meanwhile, Facebook's market cap totaled $656.15 billion as of Tuesday's close.

Tencent is known for its popular mobile games but also for running WeChat — China's most popular messaging app with over a billion users. WeChat has a social media feature called Moments where users can post pictures, videos and links. And Tencent makes money from advertising through Moments.

The company also runs an instant messaging service called QQ. Revenue from social networks account for about 23% of Tencent's overall sales.

Tencent shares have rallied around 43% year-to-date, compared to just over 12% for Facebook. That rally has added around 1.56 trillion Hong Kong dollars ($201.44 billion) to Tencent's value.