How stock performance could predict a Trump win this November, says LPL Financial

It's less than 100 days until Americans head to the polls for the presidential election.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden is currently in the lead against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in a number of key swing states.

The stock market could be a crucial barometer as to who takes the White House in November, according to Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

"When you get within three months of the election which is about next week or so, how stocks do has a really good track record for who might win," Detrick told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday. "If the S&P 500 is higher, the incumbent party tends to win. And if the S&P 500 is lower the incumbent party tends to lose."

Detrick said this three-month metric has correctly predicted the outcome of a presidential election since 1984. Since the late 1920s, it has been right 20 out of 23 times.