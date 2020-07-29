Watch Fed Chair Powell discuss the central bank's latest decision — with live updates & analysis

Powell, asked about whether the Fed has considered extending its emergency powers to include buying equities, said that hasn't been considered thus far."We haven't looked at that," he said. "We have no intention — we haven't done work, or thought about buying equities."Powell explained that the statutes that allow the Fed to purchase corporate securities have strict and specific requirements pertaining to the expected solvency of the business or businesses. Though Powell said that the Fed hasn't made a complete list of the securities it can and cannot purchase, he believes the current legislation provides the central bank with at least enough power to buy qualifying corporate debt. — Thomas Franck