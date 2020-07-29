Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

LIVE UPDATES

Watch Fed Chair Powell discuss the central bank's latest decision — with live updates & analysis

Thomas Franck

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell began addressing reporters at 2:30 p.m. ET following the central bank's policymaking decision. This is a live blog and will be updated.

(No player above? Click here to fire up the Youtube stream and watch.)