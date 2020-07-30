Joe Biden says Trump's failure to lead is responsible for historic economic slump

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about his plans to combat racial inequality at a campaign event in Wilmington, Delaware, July 28, 2020.

Joe Biden came out swinging against President Donald Trump's record on the economy Thursday, hours after new data showed the U.S. suffered its worst quarterly downturn in history in the midst of the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

"The depth of economic devastation our nation is experiencing is not an act of God, it's a failure of presidential leadership," the presumptive Democratic nominee for president said in a statement released by his campaign. "Had President Trump taken immediate and decisive action, tens of thousands of lives and millions of jobs would never have been lost."

Data released by the Department of Commerce earlier in the day showed that U.S. gross domestic product plunged 32.9% between April and June on an annualized basis, the sharpest drop on record. GDP is a broad measure of all the goods and services produced in a country.

A separate Labor Department report showed that more than 1.4 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, rising for a second week and marking the 19th consecutive week with initial claims greater than 1 million.

The bleak economic numbers, which turned out to be slightly better than forecast, reflected the fact that much of the U.S. was put under lockdown beginning in March in order to slow the spread of Covid-19. The disease has so far killed more than 150,000 people in the United States.