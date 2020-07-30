Cramer says Brunswick's 'monster good quarter' was best he's seen from the boat company

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Boat and marine products manufacturer Brunswick had a "monster good quarter" and investors should take advantage of an opportunity in the stock, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

The company, whose brands include Mercury outboard engines, beat Wall Street estimates for its second quarter, but its shares opened Thursday's trading session in negative territory amid a broader market sell-off.

"Sometimes companies just report on the wrong day," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."