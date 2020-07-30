Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Facebook, Amazon, Ford and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Facebook — The social media giant's stock surged 6% in extended trading following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings. Facebook posted a double beat on earnings and revenue, reporting earnings of $1.80 per share on revenues of $18.69 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted earnings of $1.39 per share on revenues of $17.40 billion. Even during a quarter impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, Facebook saw 11% in revenue growth.

Gilead Sciences — Shares of the pharmaceutical company dropped 2% after the closing bell. Gilead reported second quarter earnings of $1.11 per share excluding some items on revenues of $5.14 billion. This missed estimates from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, who predicted earnings of $1.45 per share on revenues of $5.31 billion.

Apple — Shares of the tech giant rose 5% in after-hours trading after Apple reported higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the company's third quarter. Apple reported earnings of $2.58 per share on revenues of $59.69 billion compared to the $2.04 per share on revenues of $52.25 billion analysts polled by Refinitiv had been anticipating. Apple also said that the company's Board of Directors has approved a four-for-one stock split.

Alphabet — Shares of Google's parent company gained 1% in extended trading after the company published its second-quarter financial results. Alphabet reported second-quarter earnings of $10.13 per share on revenues of $38.30 billion, higher than analyst's predictions of $8.21 per share on revenues of $37.37 billion. While Alphabet beat expectations for earnings and revenue, this quarter was the first time revenue declined in the history of the company.

Amazon — The e-commerce giant's stock climbed 4% after the market closed following the release of its second-quarter financial results. Amazon reported second quarter earnings of $10.30 per share, which soared past analysts' estimates of $1.46 per share, according to Refinitiv. Amazon said it made revenues of $88.91 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv anticipated $81.56 billion. CEO Jeff Bezos said Amazon will spend at least $2 billion in the third quarter on personal protective equipment and costs related to the coronavirus and wage increases.

Ford — The automaker's shares rose 1% in extended trading after performing better-than-expected in the company's second-quarter financial results. Ford reported a second-quarter of loss of 35 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $16.62 billion while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss of $1.17 per share on revenues of $15.95 billion. The company reported an adjusted pretax loss of $1.9 billion, which ended up being more than $3 billion better than predictions.

Shake Shack — The fast-food chain's stock fell 4% in extended trading after the company posted its second-quarter financial results. Shake Shack reported a second-quarter loss of 45 cents per share excluding some items on revenues of $92 million, missing analysts' estimates of a loss per share of 37 cents on revenues of $93 million. The company said Shack sales diminished 39.5%.







