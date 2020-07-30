TikTok to give creators over $2 billion in the next 3 years as it takes on Instagram and YouTube

An AFP collaborator poses for a picture using the smart phone application TikTok on December 14, 2018 in Paris. - TikTok, is a Chinese short-form video-sharing app, which has proved wildly popular this year. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

TikTok has announced plans to give creators over $2 billion in the next three years as it goes head-to-head with U.S. rivals Instagram and YouTube.

The video-sharing social media app said in a blog update Wednesday that it will give creators in the U.S. over $1 billion in the next three years, and more than double that globally.

In Europe, TikTok said it will give creators $70 million over the next year and at least $300 million within three years.

TikTok users will have to submit an application to TikTok in order to access the funding. If successful, TikTok will provide them with regular payments for posting content on its platform.

Details of the application process and how much individuals can earn are yet to be revealed.

"To further support our creators, we're launching the TikTok Creator Fund to encourage those who dream of using their voices and creativity to spark inspirational careers," said Vanessa Pappas, general manager of TikTok U.S., in a blog post.

Pappas said the fund had been set up "to help support ambitious creators who are seeking opportunities to foster a livelihood through their innovative content."

When the blog post was first published on July 23, Pappas said the U.S. fund would start with $200 million.

However, in an update on Wednesday, she said: "We have seen an incredible response to the Creator Fund and are excited to share that we expect this Fund will grow to over $1 billion in the US in the next 3 years, and more than double that globally."