Watch live: Trump holds briefing as Congress debates coronavirus relief bill

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a coronavirus press briefing on Thursday, as the number of confirmed cases continues to spike nationwide.

The briefing comes as members of Congress struggle to find common ground on the next stimulus relief bill, with Democrats arguing to keep a $600 a week jobless benefit in the proposal and Republicans hoping to cut it to $200 a week.

It also comes after Thursday's news that gross domestic product from April to June plunged 32.9% on an annualized basis, the worst drop ever recorded. Meanwhile, initial jobless claims climbed to 1.43 million last week, the second straight week of rising claims.

Trump resumed news briefings on the virus last week, as cases soared across much of the nation along with a rising death toll.

Members of the coronavirus task force have not been present at any of the latest briefings, and there is no indication any of them will join Trump during Thursday's session.

The White House coronavirus task force, which is led by Vice President Mike Pence and includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, had regularly held briefings on Covid-19 earlier this year.

The president dominated those near-daily briefings. But he ended them in late April, shortly after he speculated about whether disinfectants could be injected into people to treat the virus.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 17 million confirmed cases and over 667,808 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 4.4 million cases and at least 150,700 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

