Critics slam Hong Kong's move to disqualify pro-democracy candidates from September election

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for the press while holding a candidate nomination form as he announces his intention to run for the Legislative Council general election in Hong Kong on July 20, 2020.

The United Kingdom has condemned Hong Kong's decision to disqualify pro-democracy candidates from the upcoming legislative council election. Other critics around the world have also raised concerns over the upcoming polls.

It comes as authorities announced Thursday that at least 12 pro-democracy nominees, including high profile activist Joshua Wong, have been disqualified from running in Hong Kong's upcoming elections. The Hong Kong government does "not rule out the possibility" that more nominees will be disqualified, it said.

Incumbent lawmakers Dennis Kwok and Alvin Yeung, as well as Lester Shum, a student leader in the so-called Umbrella Movement, were also barred from standing as candidates in the legislative council elections.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China and a former British colony that has a separate legal and economic system from mainland China, and limited election rights.

The Hong Kong government said the 12 potential candidates were disqualified because their nominations were "not in compliance with the requirement under the Legislative Council Ordinance."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab slammed the move.

"I condemn the decision to disqualify opposition candidates from standing in Hong Kong's Legislative Council elections," Raab said in a statement on Thursday. "It is clear they have been disqualified because of their political views, undermining the integrity of 'One Country, Two Systems' and the rights and freedoms guaranteed in the Joint Declaration and Hong Kong's Basic Law."

Hong Kong, a former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997, is ruled under the "one country, two systems" policy. That framework grants the territory a largely separate economic and legal system, and allows those living there limited election rights.

The upcoming election will be Hong Kong's first since the national security law came into effect. Chinese officials said the law is meant to prohibit secession, subversion of state power, terrorism activities and foreign interference.

But critics worry it could undermine the principle of "One Country, Two Systems" that was guaranteed under a treaty signed by the U.K. and China before Hong Kong's sovereignty transfer, and meant to remain in place until 2047.