IFC Films had never played in drive-ins before the pandemic, now it's a box office champ

A view of the screen during the Los Angeles advanced screening of IFC's "The Rental" at Vineland Drive-In on June 18, 2020 in City of Industry, California. Available in select theaters, drive-ins, and On Demand July 24. Amy Sussman | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

In March, when movie theaters were shutting down and major Hollywood studios were shuffling their film release dates, the head of distribution for IFC Films was cold-calling snack bars at drive-in theaters to speak to their owners. The independent distributor, which released the Academy Award-nominated "Boyhood," was "dialing for dollars," Lisa Schwartz co-president of IFC, said, hoping to find a new home for its line-up of films.

'A beacon of light'

IFC had never played its films in drive-ins before, but the unconventional shift has kept the company in business and not far behind its box office sales from last year. In fact, the distributor's ticket sales are only down 2.6% to $3.39 million compared with last year, according to data from Comscore, in spite of the growing troubles exhibitors and studios have faced from the coronavirus pandemic. "A lot of other companies are waiting and what are you waiting for?" Arianna Bocco, executive vice president of acquisitions and productions at IFC, said. "We are in a new normal and we need to take advantage of it." IFC's horror film "The Wretched" was released in May and has garnered more than $1.7 million in sales at the box office, fueled by a strong showing at drive-in locations, Bocco and Schwartz said. The company is one of only a few that have regularly reported box office tallies during the pandemic. "IFC has been a beacon of light for the industry by supporting the theatrical experience and never wavering from their commitment to consumers and filmmakers alike by adapting quickly and finding a great partner in the drive-in movie theaters that have maintained the big screen, communal experience throughout the course of the pandemic," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, said. IFC, owned by AMC Networks, has been around for more than two decades and is the distributor behind 2002's hit "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and the critically acclaimed "Blue is the Warmest Color." Most recently, IFC distributed the directorial debut of Dave Franco, "The Rental." The horror thriller starring Dan Stevens ("Beauty and the Beast") and Alison Brie ("Glow") tallied $404,000 in ticket sales during its first week after showing in 250 theaters. Ninety of those were drive-in locations, and accounted for 86% of the total, Schwartz said.

Room to pivot

Being an independent distributor, which predominantly partners with independent cinemas, IFC had developed a strategy of releasing its films in theaters and on-demand for rental on the same day even before the coronavirus outbreak. While major theaters would have rebuffed the idea of an integrated release, the independent chains have been more flexible. When the pandemic hit, IFC was well-positioned to continue this strategy, and even use it with films that typically would have had a more traditional release.