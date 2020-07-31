Billions of tech revenue in Asia are at risk due to U.S. restrictions on Huawei, S&P says

Billions of dollars in tech revenue are at risk across Asia Pacific following the most recent United States restrictions on Chinese smartphone maker Huawei, ratings agency Standard and Poor's said in a report this week. President Donald Trump's administration introduced a new rule in May that requires foreign companies using U.S. chipmaking equipment to obtain an American license in order to sell certain semiconductors to Huawei or its affiliates. There is no indication that the U.S. will grant those licenses anytime soon. For its part, Huawei needs those semiconductors in order to produce its smartphones and telecommunication equipment. The U.S.-China confrontation puts about $25 billion in revenue at risk across the Asia Pacific technology companies rated by S&P that do business with Huawei, according to S&P Global Ratings. The new restrictions could affect as much as 15% to 20% of revenues, or around $7 billion, of foundry companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation — China's largest contract chipmaker. Huawei — one of the world's largest smartphone makers and a top telecommunications equipment manufacturer — is in the middle of a fight between the United States and China for global technological dominance.

A man wearing a face mask uses his mobile phone as he walks past a Huawei store in Beijing on May 16, 2020. Wang Zhao | AFP | Getty Images

Even before the new licensing rules in May, Huawei was put on the so-called "entity list" last year which restricted American firms from doing business with the Chinese firm without seeking permission from the government. Washington says the tech company's activities pose a risk to the national security and foreign policy interests of the U.S. Other firms in the region could experience a secondary hit to the tune of another $18 billion indirectly due to their exposure to firms that are on the U.S. blacklist alongside Huawei, according to the S&P report. "These expanded rules in particular hit chipset production (foundries) companies that use certain U.S. technology or manufacturing equipment," Clifford Kurz, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings, said in a statement. "Without a license from the U.S. government, such companies will be unable to provide services directly to Huawei without facing restrictions themselves," he added.