Trump to take action on Chinese software firms in the coming days: Pompeo

The logo of the TikTok application on a screen in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2019.

President Donald Trump will announce new action "in the coming days" related to Chinese software companies that his administration views as a threat to U.S. national security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.

Pompeo said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" that Trump would make an announcement on the matter "shortly."

Pompeo's comments come after Trump said on Friday that he would ban TikTok, the Chinese-owned short form video app, via executive action.

The State Department chief cited TikTok and WeChat, a Chinese messaging app, saying they were "feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist Party."

"For a long time, a long time the United States just said, 'Well goodness, if we're having fun with it, or if a company can make money off of it, we are going to permit that to happen.' President Trump has said, 'Enough,'" Pompeo said.