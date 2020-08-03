Russia gears up for mass vaccination against coronavirus despite international skepticism

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the situation with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, including the development of vaccines, via a teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on April 7, 2020.

Russia is preparing to start a mass vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in October, the country's government has claimed.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate from the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute were complete, Russian state news agency RIA reported Saturday. Moscow has claimed the test results showed an immune response in all subjects, with no side effects or complications.

The laboratory behind the vaccine is now seeking regulatory approval for the drug, Murashko said according to RIA, and that this would be required before it could be used. Doctors and teachers would be the first to be vaccinated, he said, while mass vaccinations are planned for October.

Meanwhile, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Russia's TASS news agency Monday that the country was expecting to manufacture several million doses of Covid-19 vaccines each month by the start of 2021.

This acceleration of Russia's vaccine development could mean the country becomes the first in the world to inoculate people against the virus, a huge milestone in combatting a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than 689,000 people worldwide.