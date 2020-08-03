The record-setting jobs comeback looks like it could be coming to an abrupt halt

An aerial view of a construction worker roofing an apartment home on May 27, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. Al Bello | Getty Images

Record-breaking job creation in May and June appear to be giving way to a more subdued pace, with a possibility that some of those gains even will be reversed. Current consensus is for July nonfarm payrolls to rise by 1.26 million, according to economists surveyed by Dow Jones. The number would be well below the previous month's 4.8 million but still easily better than anything the U.S. has seen in the pre-Covid 19 era. Still, recent signs are indicating that while the previous two months showed surprises to the upside, adding 7.5 million jobs in just two months July's story could be different. Spiking coronavirus cases and rollbacks of reopenings in multiple states present roadblocks to continued aggressive gains in jobs. "High frequency data suggest that the labor market recovery is stalling due to the worsening virus situation," Goldman Sachs economist Ronnie Walaker said in a note. "Workplace activity measures have declined in the states hit hardest with virus spread and moved sideways in others since late June."

With events changing rapidly due to the evolving course of the pandemic, economists have become increasingly reliant on high-frequency measures such as credit card spending, foot and vehicular traffic and job searches online as opposed to more traditional metrics. Goldman's examination of the numbers points to a different jobs market than the consensus: the firm says the data is consistent with a drop of a million jobs and an increase in the unemployment rate from 11.1% to 11.5% rather than the forecast decline to 10.6%.

