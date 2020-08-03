Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on the coronavirus

[The stream is slated to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Monday as the state continues with its reopening plan amid outbreaks in other parts of the U.S.

New York has managed to keep its Covid-19 outbreak contained for weeks as other states across the country struggle to suppress a surge in cases. Last week, Cuomo invited Major League Baseball teams to play in New York, arguing the state could keep players better protected from the coronavirus after games were postponed in the wake of new cases, which cast doubt on the return of the sport.

Cuomo has ridiculed some states for rushing their reopenings when they weren't ready, saying they pose a threat to New York's reopening plan. There are more than 30 states on New York's travel advisory, which requires travelers from those states to quarantine for two weeks or face fines.

Cuomo has also warned New York residents, especially those who are younger, to continue following the state's social distancing guidelines. The state has suspended liquor licenses for a handful of bars for violating Cuomo's executive order on reopening. He previously said the state would also launch an investigation into a charity concert that drew a packed crowd of partiers in the tony beach village of Southampton.

The coronavirus has infected more than 416,200 people in the state as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

