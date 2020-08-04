College students are buying stocks – but do they know what they're doing?

CNBC's "College Voices 2020" is a series written by CNBC summer interns from universities across the country about coming of age, launching new careers and job hunting during a global pandemic. They're finding their voices during a time of great social change and hope for a better future. What money issues are they facing? How are they navigating their student loans? How are they getting work experience, networking and applying for jobs when so many opportunities have been canceled or postponed? How important is diversity and a company's values to Gen Z job seekers? As the coronavirus has roiled the market and forced people to stay in their homes for the past few months, young people, including college students, have found themselves with more time on their hands. They are increasingly picking up investing, thanks to user-friendly investing apps. Robinhood, an app that lets users invest in individual stocks, gained 3.1 million users, half of them first-time investors, in the first quarter of 2020. Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade, two other financial-services firms, both reported adding around 600,000 users in the first quarter. Trevor Hassel, a 22-year-old senior at Cal State Fullerton, says setting up an online-trading account is easy. "As a beginning investor it was really intimidating. I felt like you have to have a finance degree. I felt like you have to be on Wall Street and know these complex terms," Hassel said. "So, logging on and seeing how simple it was, that was my main draw."

Trevor Hassel working on a startup in Orange County, Calif. Source: The Hassel family

Though Robinhood has not released data specifically on college students, the median age of its users is 31, according to the company. Yet as these new amateur investors made their moves, Wall Street pros questioned their judgment. Reports of Robinhood users piling into bankrupt companies like Hertz and J.C. Penney, buying up buying up oil ETFs that did not actually track the price of oil, and betting heavily on cruises and airlines have led pros like Leon Cooperman to worry, "They are just doing stupid things" that "will end in tears." "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer suggested that Wall Street professionals are playing with amateur investors. "It's a game," Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "Pick a couple of stocks, you gun them in the morning, and then you hope people are stupid enough and they buy them." So, how are students making their investment decisions? Turning to the Internet is one obvious answer. Online communities like r/RobinHood and r/RobinHoodPennyStocks on Reddit have gained around 70,000 and 20,000 members respectively since March. A quick search reveals posts from newbies, including those who specifically label themselves as college students, looking for advice and sharing their gains. Penny stocks in particular can be attractive to younger investors with less money to put in. One stock gaining traction on these subreddits was Digital Ally, a company that produces body cameras for law enforcement. Users in June bet that protests and greater interest in police reform will push police departments across the country to invest in such cameras. Digital Ally's stock hit a 52-week high on June 9 but has given back half its value in the weeks since.

Some college students leverage their studies to pick stocks. One student majoring in government and economics says he often monitors legislative developments such as bill proposals and committee hearings to see what types of stocks might benefit from imminent government action. A big play he made this year was buying Charlotte's Web Holdings, a CBD company, after investigating a proposed House bill that would allow companies to market CBD products as dietary supplements. Shares of Charlotte's Web rose around 40% in May 2020, although they have since fallen back.