Coronavirus shutdown cost Disney $3.5 billion in theme park revenue in the third quarter

In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, guests stop to take a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. July 11, 2020 is the first day of the phased reopening.

While Disney was able to reopen most of its international theme parks in recent months, the continued closure of Disney World and Disneyland in the U.S. resulted in a big financial hit.

On Tuesday, the company said the Covid-19 outbreak cost its Parks, Experiences and Products segment around $3.5 billion in lost revenue during its fiscal third-quarter.

That unit includes all six of Disney's international theme parks, its cruise lines, hotels and tours, as well as its merchandise.

In the quarter, which ended June 29, Disney reported an 85% drop in this segment, with revenue falling to $1 billion.