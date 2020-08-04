Value investor David Katz worries about tech valuations, but still owns these mega-cap names

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Value investor David Katz told CNBC on Tuesday that he is worried about the prices of some large technology stocks after months of strong gains.

"If you look at technology now, there are a lot of companies that are at 30, 40, 50 times earnings, and we think historically when you're buying at those prices, bad things can happen," the president and chief investment office of Matrix Asset Advisors said on "Squawk on the Street."

Even so, Katz said there are some tech titans with stocks worth owning as he remains bullish on the market in the next six to 12 months.