Online grocery sales 'soaring' in the Middle East and the trend may continue, says retail giant Majid Al Futtaim

Online demand for groceries has seen a "fantastic surge" in the Middle East during the coronavirus pandemic, and the trend may be here to stay, a United Arab Emirates-based retail executive told CNBC this week.

Supermarket operator Carrefour's online orders spiked by 917% in Saudi Arabia from January to June this year, while the United Arab Emirates and Egypt saw jumps of 257% and 747% respectively over the same period.

"Online has been ... soaring since the start of Covid, although we have been growing before," said Alain Bejjani, CEO of retail giant Majid Al Futtaim. The company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in the Middle East and Africa.

"There's been a fantastic surge across the region," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Tuesday.

That trend may last beyond the pandemic, Bejjani said, citing a survey conducted by consulting company McKinsey.

Survey results showed that grocery delivery saw a 31% increase in users in the UAE, with 66% saying they intend to continue using the service after the health crisis ends. Similar statistics were reported for Saudi Arabia, according to McKinsey.