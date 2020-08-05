Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Etsy, Western Digital, Live Nation and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Roku — Shares of the streaming platform fell 1% after the market closed. Roku reported second-quarter financial results after hours, posting a loss of 35 cents per share on revenues of $356 million, compared to predictions of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv for a loss of 50 cents per share on revenues of $315 million. Roku said it added 3.2 million incremental active accounts in the second quarter, reaching 43 million.

Etsy — The marketplace company's stock whipsawed in extended trading after the company released its second-quarter earnings. Etsy said it had earnings of 75 cents per share with revenue of $429 million, while analysts estimated earnings of 39 cents per share on revenues of $330 million.

Teladoc, Livongo — Shares of both Teladoc and Livongo gained 2% and 1% respectively in after hours after both stocks tumbled throughout the day. Teladoc announced it was acquiring digital health company Livongo Wednesday. The deal values Livongo at $18.5 billion.

Novavax — Shares of the pharmaceutical company dropped 1% in extended trading after climbing 10% earlier in the day. The stock has seen movement following released data yesterday from its coronavirus vaccine trial showing promising results.

Twilio — The cloud communications company's stock fell 2% in after-hours trading. In an SEC filing, Twilio said the company is offering $1.25 billion of Class A common stock.

Live Nation — Shares of Live Nation shot down 1% after the closing bell following the release of second-quarter financial results that missed Wall Street projections. Live Nation said it saw second-quarter revenue of $74 million, far below the $268 million analysts had predicted, according to Refinitiv. Live Nation reported a second quarter loss of $2.67 per share, also missing estimates of a loss of $2.08 per share. The company said it expects live events will return at scale in the summer of 2021.

Fitbit — Fitbit's stock rose 1% in extended trading after the company released its second-quarter financial results. Fitbit reported a loss of 12 cents per share excluding certain items and revenues of $261.3 million, compared to FactSet analysts' estimate of a loss of 22 cents per share and revenues of $194.2 million. The EU launched an investigation into Google's proposed acquisition of Fitbit on Tuesday.

Western Digital — The data storage company's stock plunged 12% in extended trading after Western Digital announced its fourth-quarter financial results. Western Digital posted earnings of $1.23 per share on revenues of $4.29 billion, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings of $1.22 per share on revenues of $4.34 billion.

Zynga — Shares of the social game developer jumped 6% higher in extended trading after Zynga announced its second-quarter financial results. Zynga's revenues of $518 million surpassed Refinitiv analysts' estimate of $503 million.