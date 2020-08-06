Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend after first-half loss

Glencore became the first major mining company to scrap its dividend, saying on Thursday the economic outlook was too uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic and that it would prioritize cutting debt instead.

The mining and commodities trading company said its net debt jumped 12% in the first six months of the year to $19.7 billion and that it was booking a $3.2 billion charge, mainly due to the broader economic fallout on its businesses from the pandemic.

While its trading division's record $2 billion first-half operating profit helped boost overall adjusted earnings, the hefty charges meant Glencore ended up posting a net loss of $2.6 billion - the same amount it had been due to pay in dividends.

The record trading performance, mainly thanks to oil markets, came at the expense of higher net debt as Glencore used more working capital as a one-off in the exceptional Covid-19 circumstances to buy and store large amounts of cheap crude.

Glencore shares listed in London had slumped nearly 7% by 1130 GMT, underperforming the 3% drop in the broader index that includes its rivals.

"The board has concluded that it would be inappropriate to make a distribution to shareholders in 2020, instead prioritising the acceleration of net debt reduction to within our target range," Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said.

He said the company would wait to see how the pandemic evolves and then review whether to resume dividend payments next year.

Rivals Rio Tinto and Anglo American have already gone ahead with their payouts and BHP is expected to follow suit.

"We believe Glencore has missed an opportunity to send a strong message to the market about its dividend policy being robust through the cycle," said analysts at Jefferies, which reiterated its "hold" recommendation for Glencore shares.

The $3.2 billion in charges were mainly related to its oilfields in Chad, which shut down during the pandemic, its Colombian coal operations, Mopani copper mine in Zambia and zinc mining in Peru.