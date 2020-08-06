Here's how to handle your Medicare coverage if you're moving to another state

LWA/Dann Tardif/Getty Images

If you're on Medicare and are planning a move to another state, be sure to review what your coverage will look like once you're in your new home. There are various rules that apply to such moves, and costs may be different in your new state. Often, the process of making the switch is fairly straightforward, experts say. In other cases, it may require some legwork and comparison shopping to see what makes the most sense coverage-wise and financially for you.

The basics

Original (or basic) Medicare consists of Part A (hospital coverage) and Part B (outpatient care and medical equipment). About a third of beneficiaries choose to get those benefits through a Medicare Advantage Plan (Part C). In that case, prescription drug coverage (Part D) is typically delivered through those plans, as well. They may come with their own premium on top of what you pay for Part B and, if applicable, Part A, as well as their own deductibles, copays or coinsurance. They also have out-of-pocket maximums (which basic Medicare does not) and may offer extras like basic dental and vision coverage.

The remaining two-thirds of enrollees stick with original Medicare. Of those, many pair it with a standalone Part D prescription drug plan, as well as a supplemental plan — aka "Medigap." Those policies cover some of your costs associated with Medicare, including copays or coinsurance associated with Parts A and B. They, too, limit what you'll pay out of pocket each year.

Your Medigap policy

Your Part D prescription drug plan

If you have a standalone Part D plan for prescription drug coverage, you'll need to sign up for a new one in your new state of residence. "The Part D benefits may be different in another state," Roberts said. "Even if the plan has the same name, you still have to switch because those plans are state-specific." You get two months to do that — otherwise you would need to wait until the next open enrollment (in the fall) and could be penalized for having no acceptable prescription drug coverage. Those penalties are 1% of the national base premium ($32.74 for 2020) for each full month that you didn't have coverage.

Your Advantage Plan