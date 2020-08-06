Markets see a lot at stake in July payrolls report Friday

Dana assembly technician Brandon Green wears a face mask as he works to assemble axles for automakers, as the auto industry begins reopening amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Dana plant in Toledo, Ohio, May 18, 2020.

As Congress haggles over stimulus to help the nation's unemployed, markets await July's employment data, which is expected to show how much impact there was on the economy from rising infection rates and renewed virus-related shutdowns across the Sun Belt.

Economists forecast 1.48 million jobs were gained in July, down sharply from the 4.8 million in June, according to Dow Jones. But the range of estimates is wide, and some economists with higher forecasts for job growth expect the negative impact of the spreading virus to possibly show up in August's figures instead.

The report is released at 8:30 a.m ET Friday.

"The question is whether the interpretation of the numbers will assuage concerns that the economy is slowing," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. Thursday's unemployment claims, showing a smaller than expected 1.2 million new claims, helped calm some of those fears about a slower recovery. There were 16.1 million continuing claims last week, down 844,000.

"A number that can again allow for that to be less of a concern is going to help the markets, as well as any sense going into tomorrow that the Republicans and Democrats can carve out a deal," she said. Congressional leaders were set to meet Thursday evening to discuss the latest stimulus package, which both sides expect to be completed.

However, the respective dollar amounts of the next package continued to be far apart Thursday. The Republican-controlled Senate has proposed $1 trillion in new spending, while Democrats initially proposed a $3 trillion bill.

As for the July payrolls, economists expect a number ranging from flat or even negative to gains of more than 3 million.

Citigroup economists are forecasting one of the highest numbers of new jobs, at 3 million and an unemployment rate falling to 10.1% from 11.1%.

"This would reflect that many businesses likely continued to reopen and rehire employees in late-June and early-July," Citi economists wrote. They noted the markets are keenly focused on employment as one of the best measures of the economy's progress.

"We would expect a larger market reaction in the event of weaker, or even negative, job growth in July, as it would call into question the so far strong rebound story," noted the Citi economists. But they also said there is more potential for the markets to have either a positive or negative reaction, compared to the last few months where the risks leaned to the upside.

"July likely marks a shift to monthly employment reports becoming more indicative of the pace of the economic recovery later this year, as opposed to more-mechanical rehiring upon reopenings," they noted.