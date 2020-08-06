Some foreign workers were sent stimulus checks in error. Fixing the mistake won't be easy

When the U.S. government sent out urgent stimulus checks this spring, some people who had already died received money.

Now it seems another ineligible group may be getting checks: foreign workers.

Reports surfaced this week that a number of those recipients are now living in their home countries. Just how big the problem could be is unknown.

To date, an estimated 160 million stimulus checks have been sent, according to the Treasury Department.

"They were learning while doing," Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said of the IRS. "They did an incredible job in a short period of time.

"But there were glitches, and [only] some of them could get fixed in the short term."

This spring, the Treasury Inspector General of Tax Administration noted that people who are not U.S. residents could receive stimulus checks.

The $1,200 per person payments were authorized by Congress with the CARES Act. The legislation included specific rules on eilgibility. Those who were specifically excluded included those who do not have a Social Security number or who are non-resident aliens.

But those who qualify as resident aliens are eligible for the money, so long as they held that status in 2020 and were not claimed as a dependent by someone else. Generally, people meet that resident alien status if they satisfy a green card test or a substantial presence test, according to the IRS.