Deciding who would be eligible for next $1,200 stimulus checks could change with new legislation

All eyes are on Congress to see what they will include in the next coronavirus stimulus bill. That could include a second set of stimulus checks.

Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Tuesday that lawmakers want to send another round of direct payments to Americans.

For some, that could mean a new chance at the first $1,200 payments.

About 12 million people who were eligible for the first checks are at risk of not receiving them, according to estimates from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a non-partisan research and policy institute.

More from Personal Finance:

Unemployment crisis hits big cities hard

Will there be a second $1,200 stimulus check?

Government relief is coming to an abrupt end

To date, about 160 million payments totaling $270 billion have been sent in "record time," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said at a congressional hearing last week.

But some Americans were excluded from that first set of payments. That included dependents ages 17 and up, including college students and disabled adults. Americans who filed their income taxes jointly with non-citizen spouses were also left out of the money.

Now, efforts are underway to get missing money into the hands of those who should have received checks. Some lawmakers are hoping to use the upcoming legislation to help fill in some of those holes.