Trump and RNC expected to raise $15 million in Hamptons fundraising swing

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fists at supporters gathered to greet him on the airport tarmac during his arrival at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., August 6, 2020.

President Donald Trump's upcoming fundraising swing through the Hamptons is set to raise $15 million for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The proceeds will be going to the Trump Victory Committee, a joint fundraising operation between Trump's campaign, the RNC and a variety of state parties. A committee official confirmed the total and noted that in the wake of the coronavirius pandemic, all attendees must follow local guidelines if they want to take part.

"For fundraisers with the President, the White House Medical Unit and U.S. Secret Service evaluate all attendees in order for them to gain access to the event," this official said. "All attendees must [test] negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, complete a wellness questionnaire and pass a temperature screening."

The state of New York only allows social gatherings of up to 50 people, while Gov. Andrew Cuomo has continued to call on people across the state to stay socially distant and wear masks. The Hamptons is a region of New York and home to some of the wealthiest business executives in the country.

The president plans to be featured at the two in-person gatherings on Saturday, including one that will be at the Hamptons home of his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also is a top fundraiser for Trump Victory, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter who declined to be named as the locations are deemed private Trump Jr. reportedly bought the property in Bridgehampton, N.Y. for $4.4 million.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., were also set to take part in a separate Trump Victory fundraising event on Thursday in the Hamptons, according to an invite reviewed by CNBC.

For Trump's Saturday afternoon event, tickets start at $50,000 for guests take part in a photo op and watch the president's remark. A ticket for $100,000 gets an attendee a seat at a roundtable discussion with the president. The later event on Saturday will cost up to $500,000 per couple to gain entrance.

The development of the massive fundraising swing comes after Trump's campaign announced that it, combined with the RNC, outraised their opponents in July. Trump and the RNC brought in $165 million last month while Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and the Democratic National Committee, raised $140 million. Trump and his team went into August with a slight cash-on-hand advantage over Biden of $300 million.

Trump Victory officials said their recent fundraising success represents the enthusiastic support for the president.

"I have been traveling around the country with President Trump over the last few weeks, and the level of enthusiasm is even higher than what I saw in 2016," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told CNBC in a statement. "Everyone is excited to contribute, and those resources are fueling our data-driven ground game and critical legal efforts to protect election integrity."

"As Joe Biden remains locked up in his basement, President Donald J. Trump continues to receive unprecedented support across America," Guilfoyle added. "We outraised Joe Biden last month, and we will do it again. Don Jr. and I are thrilled to be hosting President Trump in New York this week."

Public polling shows Biden ahead of Trump by just more than 6 points, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average.