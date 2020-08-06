Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is now an equity partner in a beverage company

Stephen Curry is making investments while he awaits his return to the basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors guard said on Thursday he finalized an equity partnership with OXIGEN, a beverage company that makes a premium water that's supposed to assist in muscle recovery. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in 2017 the founder of the company, Blair Bentham, offered 20 percent of the company to investors during a $13 million Series A round.

In an interview with CNBC, Curry said the company aligns "with brands and partners that I truly believe in."

The former National Basketball Association MVP will use his name, image and likeness to continue building brand awareness for OXIGEN. He said he wants "to make sure that people understand the benefits that the product brings to you beyond just the taste."

Curry said the "shift in mentality in terms of being health conscious and understanding your well-being is first and foremost and should be your priority – this (OXIGEN) can be a huge catalyst in that for everybody."

The water product, according to Bentham, specializes in helping reduce soreness "faster than the body can do so on its own." The company was founded in 2014.

The drink is available in 45,000 retail stores, including 7-11, CVS, and Kroger grocery chains.

"They recognized that it's a unique product," Bentham said of the stores. Most competitors focus on pH balance and alkaline waters, Bentham explained, noting that he doesn't expect to have similar competitors on shelves for at least 24-36 months.

Bentham will decide on a Series B funding round in the coming weeks. He said there aren't plans to take the company public.