LIVE UPDATES

Coronavirus updates: Fauci says politics won't influence vaccine approval; AstraZeneca strikes production deal

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Coronavirus relief bill discussions continue Thursday as Congressional Democrats and the White House negotiate legislation that would assist Americans amid the pandemic. After Wednesday's negotiations yielded no agreement, the White House threatened to act on its own to provide coronavirus relief.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 18.8 million 
  • Global deaths: At least 708,301
  • U.S. cases: More than 4.82 million 
  • U.S. deaths: At least 158,268