Watch live: World Health Organization holds Q&A on the coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization is holding a panel discussion with NBC Nightly News Anchor Lester Holt on Thursday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 18.8 million people worldwide and killed at least 708,301, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The WHO said Monday there may never be a magical cure for the coronavirus even as scientists and drugmakers across the globe race to find a safe and effective vaccine.

Scientists have made progress in identifying treatments that can help people with the most severe forms of Covid-19, and a number of vaccines are in late-stage trials, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference. "However, there is no silver bullet at the moment and there might never be."

For now, world leaders can stop new outbreaks by practicing the "basics" of public health and disease control, Tedros said. "Testing, isolating and treating patients and tracing and quarantining their contacts. Do it all. Inform, empower and listen to communities. Do it all."

