Amid power outages, CEO of generator maker anticipates 'massive change' coming to the grid

The chief executive of a generator manufacturer told CNBC on Friday that he expects drastic changes are coming to power production and his company is making moves to capitalize on the future of electricity.

Aaron Jagdfeld, CEO of Generac, in an appearance on "Closing Bell" said new battery technology has opened the door for households and businesses to become energy independent from the traditional electric grid and break away from centralized systems.

"We think that there is a massive change coming real soon in the grid," he said. "You're going to see a lot more decentralized, on-site power generation, from solar to wind. Batteries are a key component of that, of course, because you need to be able to store that energy so that you can use it and deploy it at different times during the day."

The comments come after the lights went out in parts of New York City, where a power outage struck the upper part of Manhattan and subsequently a section of the Queens borough Friday morning. The outage interrupted service to about 167,000 customers in total and lingered in some areas for hours.

Consolidated Edison, which supplies power in the city and Westchester County, released a statement saying it is investigating the issue. Three transmission networks lost power supply around dawn and were restored shortly thereafter in sections of Manhattan's Upper West Side, ConEd said.

Jagdfeld said, "The demand for our products has been very robust, going all the way back to last fall with the shutoffs in California for fire safety reasons, and it's really accelerated here with the pandemic," as people work, learn and shop from home. "The idea of having a power outage now more than any other time I think is just completely untenable for people."