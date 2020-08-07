Goldman's chief economist isn't cheering after jobs report: 'This is a somewhat dated number'

A view of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen at Wall Street on June 29, 2020 in New York City.

The Labor Department's July jobs report, which came in better-than-expected, is positive, but jobs growth could falter in the face of rising cases and new restrictions, according to Goldman Sachs' chief economist.

"I think today's number is encouraging overall, relative to the expectations, but of course we also have to see," Goldman chief economist Jan Hatzius told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Friday. "This is a somewhat dated number and we'll see in the August report how well job growth is holding up in the face of the renewed restrictions on activity."