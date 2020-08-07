U.S. intelligence report on Trump-Biden election meddling reveals who Russia, China and Iran want to win

Russia is trying to "undermine" presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's candidacy, while China and Iran are against President Donald Trump's reelection, a leading U.S. intelligence official said Friday.
The analysis of the three U.S. adversaries' alleged interference efforts came in a statement from William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, who said he released the information to help Americans "play a critical role in safeguarding our election."
While many foreign actors have views on who should hold the White House, "We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran," Evanina said.
He warned that "foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters' preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people's confidence in our democratic process" ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
"We are all in this together as Americans," Evanina said in the statement. "Our election should be our own. Foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections are a direct threat to the fabric of our democracy."
The alleged preferences of Russia, China and Iran reflect how Trump and Biden have talked about them on the campaign trail.
Trump in nearly every recent speaking appearance has criticized Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus, which first appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan. His administration has regularly condemned Iran and attacked it with punishing economic sanctions.
Biden, meanwhile, has slammed Trump for failing to address Russian threats abroad.
China wants Trump to lose in part because Beijing sees him as "unpredictable," Evanina said.
"China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of November 2020 to shape the policy environment in the United States, pressure political figures it views as opposed to China's interests, and deflect and counter criticism of China," it said.
On Russia, U.S. intelligence assesses that the Kremlin "is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former Vice President Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia 'establishment.'" Russian officials are "spreading claims about corruption" to try to "undermine" Biden and the Democratic Party, the statement said.
"Some Kremlin-linked actors are also seeking to boost President Trump's candidacy on social media and Russian television," it said.
Evanina's statement also says that Iran "seeks to undermine U.S. democratic institutions, President Trump, and to divide the country in advance of the 2020 elections."
Iran is likely focusing on online influence operations, including social-media disinformation campaigns and promulgating anti-American content.
"Tehran's motivation to conduct such activities is, in part, driven by a perception that President Trump's reelection would result in a continuation of U.S. pressure on Iran in an effort to foment regime change."
This is developing news. Please check back for updates.