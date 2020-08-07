U.S. intelligence report on Trump-Biden election meddling reveals who Russia, China and Iran want to win

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, attend the Tsinghua Universitys ceremony, at Friendship Palace on April 26, 2019 in Beijing, China.

Russia is trying to "undermine" presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's candidacy, while China and Iran are against President Donald Trump's reelection, a leading U.S. intelligence official said Friday.

The analysis of the three U.S. adversaries' alleged interference efforts came in a statement from William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, who said he released the information to help Americans "play a critical role in safeguarding our election."

While many foreign actors have views on who should hold the White House, "We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran," Evanina said.

He warned that "foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters' preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people's confidence in our democratic process" ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

"We are all in this together as Americans," Evanina said in the statement. "Our election should be our own. Foreign efforts to influence or interfere with our elections are a direct threat to the fabric of our democracy."