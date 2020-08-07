Watch live: Pelosi and Schumer discuss latest developments in coronavirus relief talks

[The stream is slated to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are expected to hold a news conference Friday, as lawmakers continue to negotiate the parameters of the next coronavirus relief package.

The briefing comes after a three-hour standoff Thursday that resulted in no deal between Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

The meeting marked the latest discussion in the rounds of negotiation, which are already about a week and a half in.

Pelosi expressed her discontent after the meeting, telling reporters, "We have always said that the Republicans and the president do not understand the gravity of the situation, and every time that we have met, it has been reinforced."

Lawmakers have struggled to find common ground on the bill, with Democrats arguing to keep a $600-a-week jobless benefit in the proposal and Republicans looking to slash the payments to $200 a week. The White House has made several counteroffers, reportedly proposing extra payments of $400 per week into December.

It is unclear whether negotiators will huddle again Friday to try to strike a deal to lift a U.S. economy and health-care system struggling under the weight of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

The coronavirus outbreak has spread worldwide, with more than 19.1 million confirmed cases and over 715,555 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has had more than 4.8 million cases and at least 160,111 deaths, according to the latest tallies, more than any other country.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report.

