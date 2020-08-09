Second $1,200 stimulus checks could be coming. For many, that won't cover the rent

Tenants and housing activists in Brooklyn, New York, protested in a Bushwick park on July 5.

Negotiations over the next coronavirus stimulus package on Capitol Hill ended the week in a stalemate.

But there's one form of help lawmakers reportedly agree on: a second set of stimulus checks.

This week's political impasse prompted President Donald Trump to sign executive orders on Saturday aimed at providing immediate relief in certain areas including extra unemployment benefits, extending the federal moratorium on evictions, deferring some student loan payments and initiating a payroll tax holiday.

That's as the unemployment rate fell to 10.2% in July. While that is an improvement, about 1 in 10 Americans can't find work.

Washington lawmakers are at odds on how much extra federal unemployment to provide to jobless workers. Democrats want to continue the extra $600 per week through January. Republicans have proposed reducing that to $200 per week through September, followed by a 70% wage replacement through December.

Trump's executive order would extend the enhanced unemployment pay at $400 per week, after the benefit expired last month, though this is likely to face legal action over his authority to do that absent Congressional assent.

Trump also moved to extend an eviction moratorium on that also lapsed in July.

Democrats have called for extending eviction protections, both in the House stimulus legislation and another plan put forward by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. The House has voted yes to both bills.