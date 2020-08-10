German firms expect coronavirus restrictions to last until April

People in protective clothings are pictured while checking the body temperature of people crossing the German-Polish border on March 18, 2020 in Goerlitz, Germany. Florian Gaertner | Photothek | Getty Images

German businesses expect coronavirus restrictions on public life to continue for another 8.5 months on average, according to the closely-followed Ifo institute, as the rising number of coronavirus infections in Germany prompts concern. Ifo's last business survey in July asked different sectors how long they expect restrictions on public life to last, with service providers expecting restrictions to last 8.9 months, trade-oriented businesses expecting 8.6 months, construction 8.2 months, and manufacturing 7.8 months. "Companies in the leisure sector in particular fear a longer period of restrictions: 13.0 months," Ifo said as the research was published Monday, while those in the arts activities business and those in restaurants and catering expect restrictive measures for 11 months.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Ifo Institute

The survey comes as Europe's businesses look to recover from the coronavirus pandemic amid concerns over a rising number of infections in a number of countries in the region, including Germany. The virus' reproduction rate (defined as the mean number of people infected by one infected person) rose in Germany to 1.16 on Friday, the highest level in 10 days. Germany estimates its R-rate by using a four-day moving average and says the value reflects the infection situation about one to two weeks ago. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), Germany's public health body, said it was seeing many smaller case outbreaks across the country in different administrative districts and in various settings, such as larger family events, leisure activities, occupational settings, but also in community and health facilities. In addition, Covid-19 cases are increasingly being identified among people returning from travel abroad, the RKI said Friday. It warned that the increase in the number of reported Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks was "very concerning." A further 5,271 new cases were reported in the last seven days, the RKI said Sunday.