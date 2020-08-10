The Fed bought more blue-chip and junk bonds, and has started making Main Street loans

The Federal Reserve in July bought up more bonds from blue chip companies including Microsoft and Coca-Cola, while it added to its positions in junk debt and made its biggest Main Street loan to a ski resort and casino in the Pocono Mountains.

In its latest report to Congress on the myriad lending and liquidity programs implemented during the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed detailed a slew of new bond purchases as well as the first tepid steps in its much-touted loan program geared to small- and medium-sized businesses.

Though the Main Street initiative has the capacity for $600 billion in loans, the first month saw just 13 companies gain approval, with a total value of just over $92 million. That has come amid criticism that the standards are unattractive to both borrowers and lenders, despite the Fed reporting that it formulated the program following feedback from thousands of sources.

The biggest of the loans went to Mount Airy Casino Resort, which borrowed $50 million. The smallest of the loans was for $1.5 million and went to the Pablo Alfaro Group, a broker in residential and commercial properties based in Miami Beach, Florida.