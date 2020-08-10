Coronavirus live updates: Bill Gates says U.S. has 'mind-blowing' testing problems

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The United States topped five million cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, marking a grim milestone that represents roughly a quarter of all confirmed cases across the world. Markets and lawmakers aren't yet sure what to make of President Donald Trump's four executive orders aimed at expanding coronavirus relief for Americans. The weekend executive action came after congressional negotiations ground to a halt last week, leaving in limbo many Americans whose livelihoods have been upended by the pandemic.
The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: