Sustainable investment funds just surpassed $1 trillion for the first time on record

A farmer rowing a boat checks fish under the solar panels at a fishery-solar hybrid photovoltaic power station on August 10, 2020 in Ding'an County, Hainan Province of China.

Assets under management in funds that abide by environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles have surpassed $1 trillion for the first time on record, according to data compiled by Morningstar.

It comes after net inflows of $71.1 billion between April of June this year, driven by growing investor interest in sustainable investment funds in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Governments around the world have been stepping up their support for green projects in recent years, both through regulation and through fiscal spending," analysts at UBS said in a research note published on Tuesday.

"This has intensified in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, as governments have committed to a green recovery," they continued. The "emphasis should add impetus to the performance of ecologically friendly companies over the coming years."

In a report published earlier this month, researcher Morningstar cited three factors contributing to record second-quarter inflows into ESG funds.

It said the disruption caused by the Covid-19 outbreak had "highlighted the importance of building sustainable and resilient business models based on multi-stakeholder considerations."

The continued growth in the number of products making up the sustainable fund universe had also acted as a catalyst for ESG investment funds in recent months, the company said.

It found that the number of funds that use ESG criteria as a key part of their security-selection process in Europe had jumped up to 2,703 by the end of the second quarter, up from 2,584 at the end of March.