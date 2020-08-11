Self-employed people may miss out on payroll tax break

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders extending coronavirus economic relief, during a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, 2020.



Self-employed people shouldn't count on the payroll tax break President Donald Trump has issued via an executive order — at least not yet, tax experts said.

Payroll taxes are normally shared by employers and employees. Each covers a 6.2% tax to fund Social Security, as well as a 1.45% tax to fund Medicare.

Self-employed people foot the entire bill for these levies themselves — a self-employment tax that totals 15.3% — and pay for them as part of their quarterly estimated taxes.

Trump's executive order would suspend the employee's share of payroll taxes from Sept. 1 through the end of the year. It would cover workers who make no more than $4,000 per biweekly pay period or $104,000 annually.

The memo detailing the executive order was silent on whether this relief would apply to the self-employed, which is now raising questions among tax professionals.

Those same tax pros are already grappling with whether employers or employees could face surprise tax consequences and compliance issues related to the executive order.

"I would guess that based on this memo, they would more or less punt it to the Treasury Department to figure out how it looks for self-employed taxpayers," said Tony Nitti, CPA and partner at RubinBrown in Denver.

"But the truth is that what we don't know about the memo that was released is far greater than what we do know, and everyone is sitting around with bated breath, waiting for what it means," he said.