Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, Eastman Kodak, Shutterstock and more

CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk reacts following the company's initial public offering at the NASDAQ market in New York June 29, 2010

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tesla — The electric automaker jumped 7% in after hours trading after announcing a five-for-one stock split. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on August 31, the company said. Theoretically, the move could mean more smaller investors could afford the stock, but nothing changes fundamentally about the security.

Eastman Kodak — Shares of the camera company popped nearly 7% in after hours trading on Tuesday following its quarterly earnings. Kodak said although the Covid-19 crisis affected its second quarter volume sales, the company expects "improvement in both sales volumes and working capital in Q3." Kodak's revenue was down in the second quarter from a year ago.

Super Micro Computer — Shares of the computer company dipped 6% in after hours trading after issuing weak current quarter earnings guidance. Super Micro Computer expects to earn between 10 and 35 cents per share, which FactSet estimates were calling for earnings of 56 cents per share.

Viavi Solutions — Shares of the IT services provider rose 2% after the closing bell on Tuesday following its better-than-expected quarterly earnings. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 18 cents per share, while analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 13 cents per share. Revenue also topped estimates.

Vir Biotechnology — Shares of the biotechnology company jumped nearly 3% in extended trading on Tuesday following its second quarter earnings report. The company reported a loss of 27 cents per share, compared to a loss of $3.64 per share a year ago.

Shutterstock — Shares of Shutterstock rose slightly in extending trading on Tuesday following its 14.5% drop during the session. The stock fell after announcing a $250 million public offering of stock after the bell on Monday. The filing said $200 million of the share were sold by founder Jon Oringer.