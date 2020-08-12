Coronavirus sparks huge demand for clean home technology innovations

Vital Vio's lighting goes into home products, like Ellumi brand's under-cabinet lighting and Broan-Nutone's antimicrobial ventilation systems. Its technology uses visible light to kill cells of bacteria, mold and fungi, but not Covid-19 specifically.

The coronavirus pandemic is altering every aspect of how we live, especially what we want from our homes. Beyond design and space, housing cleanliness is now paramount. New technology that claims not just to clean, but sanitize our living spaces, is in high demand.

"Everybody has the spotlight on these germ problems right now. A lot of germ issues were here before the coronavirus and, unfortunately, people are taking a harder look now at how are we really investing to make cleaner and safer places," said Colleen Costello, CEO of Vital Vio, an eight-year-old company that specializes in antimicrobial LED lighting.

Its technology uses visible light to alter the action in cells of bacteria, mold and fungi — but not in those of humans, pets and plants — provoking a toxic reaction within the cells that leads to death.

Vital Vio's lighting goes into various other products, like Ellumi brand's under-cabinet lighting and Wisconsin-based maker of residential ventilations systems Broan-NuTone's antimicrobial ventilation systems. Vital Vio's lighting does not specifically kill coronavirus, but better air circulation and filtration can inhibit contagion. Consumers seem less concerned about killing the virus and more concerned about creating the cleanest possible home environment.

"A lot of the customers that we have are not using a single tool, they're using a variety of different tools, whether it be different light spectrums, different traditional cleaning chemicals and things along those lines," said Costello. "It's really an ecosystem that if you can help drive down the overall organism growth environment, you're doing better off to make it inhospitable for other things to grow in those spaces."

Since the pandemic began, Broan-NuTone has seen a jump in online sales and is now stocked at Home Depot. Vital Vio's Costello says inquiries at her company are up 40-fold since the pandemic began.