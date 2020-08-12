Cramer questions bank comeback because of default risk, praises Morgan Stanley as 'reinvented'

(This story is only for CNBC Pro subscribers)

Stocks of some of the largest U.S. banks are rising recently on optimism about the progress of the U.S. economy and a job-market rebound lifted cyclical names across the board.

But CNBC's Jim Cramer advised investors to be a bit more selective in the current market, and especially when it comes to bank stocks.

The "Mad Money" host warned that despite the broad uptrend, certain banks are still seeing a flurry of defaults that may ultimately weigh on their business fundamentals and profit results in upcoming financial reports.