Fortnite maker challenges Apple and Google's app store rules through direct-payment discounts

Fortnite maker Epic Games on Thursday announced new payment options that allow customers to buy in-game credits direct from Epic Games on both Android and iPhone.

The direct payment option to Epic appears to skirt Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store rules, which require Epic to give those firms a 30% cut of revenue made through the app.

And it shows, again, that Epic appears willing to fight Apple and Google on terms that require developers to pay a cut of revenue earned through in-app purchases.

In July, for example, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney told CNBC's Julia Boorstin on "Squawk Alley" that the Apple App Store is an "absolute monopoly" and Google's control of Android "essentially stifles competing stores."

Sweeney even suggested in July that Epic would be better off charging customers directly.

A spokesperson for Epic was not immediately available to comment on the news.

"If every developer could accept their own payments and avoid the 30% tax by Apple and Google we could pass the savings along to all our consumers and players would get a better deal on items. And you'd have economic competition," Sweeney said.

That's exactly what it did on Thursday.