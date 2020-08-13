Trump says he is refusing additional post office funding as part of his fight against mail-in voting

US President Donald Trump answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12, 2020.

President Donald Trump said that negotiations on additional coronavirus relief funding are at an impasse on Capitol Hill in large part because Democrats want to give billions of dollars to support the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting efforts.

"They need that money in order to have the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said in a Fox Business interview Thursday morning. "But if they don't get those two items that means you can't have universal mail-in voting, because they're not equipped to have it."

"If we don't make a deal, that means they don't get the money, that means they can't have universal mail-in voting. They just can't have it," Trump said. "Sort of a crazy thing. Very interesting."

Trump had been asked what specifically was causing a breakdown in communication between the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill.

The president has repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election will be "rigged" and rife with fraud if an expected surge of mail-in ballots is allowed to take place. Election experts say those claims are false.

The president's most recent comments suggest he believes he can quash expanded mail-in voting plans, and the Postal Service's ability to accommodate them, if he refuses to agree to fund those efforts.

Democrats, meanwhile, worry that a slew of recent operational changes made by the new postmaster general, a major donor to Republicans and Trump-supporting committees, could harm the integrity of the election.

Members of both parties have called on the postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, to reverse the sweeping changes, which have been blamed by mail workers' advocates for widespread mail delays.

"We're getting complaints across the board" of a slowdown in mail deliveries, said Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, in an interview with CNBC.

"Anything that slows down the mail is the opposite of the what the people in this country want and deserve," Dimondstein said.

Democrats, as part of their $3 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal, want to include a $25 billion infusion for the Post Office, which has hemorrhaged billions of dollars during the pandemic. That stimulus package also included $3.6 billion for election funding, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said is partly to ensure there are enough polling places and that they are spaced out and open long enough to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"It's a health issue. You shouldn't have to choose between your health and the ability to cast your vote," said Pelosi, who accused Trump of "undermining the health of our democracy" by refusing to put up money for absentee voting or the Postal Service.

Talks between Democratic leaders and the White House have broken off, as the two sides remain "miles apart" on a deal for more relief funding, according to Pelosi.

Trump's remarks to Fox Business expanded on his prior claims that mail-in voting is impossible if he doesn't approve the funding.

"They're admitting that they want $3.5 billion, and they're not going to do a deal that's good for the American people. Therefore, they're not going to get the $3.5 billion. Therefore, they can't do the universal mail-in vote," Trump said Wednesday during a White House press briefing.

"It's very simple. How are they going to do it if they don't have the money to do it?" he said.