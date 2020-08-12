Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Singapore reports lowest daily new cases in months

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Daily new cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. fell again on Tuesday, marking three straight days of daily new cases below 50,000. However, some epidemiologists caution it's too early to establish a trend, particularly because the numbers come as nationwide testing falls as well. Covid-19 deaths, which lag behind cases, topped 1,000 again on Tuesday.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 20.3 million
  • Global deaths: At least 742,000
  • U.S. cases: More than 5.1 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 164,500