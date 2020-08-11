Skip Navigation
Coronavirus live updates: Russia plans phase three trials of world's first approved vaccine, offers little safety data

CNBC.com staff

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks. 

Global cases of the coronavirus have now topped 20 million, even as many regions struggle to ramp up testing to capture the true scale of the global outbreak. In the U.S., daily new cases appear to be decreasing, though testing in several large states, including Texas, has also fallen, which could complicate the data. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the country has approved the world's first vaccine, though researchers have not released any safety and efficacy data on the drug.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

  • Global cases: More than 20 million
  • Global deaths: At least 736,200
  • U.S. cases: More than 5 million
  • U.S. deaths: At least 163,400