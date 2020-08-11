Coronavirus live updates: Russia plans phase three trials of world's first approved vaccine, offers little safety data

Global cases of the coronavirus have now topped 20 million, even as many regions struggle to ramp up testing to capture the true scale of the global outbreak. In the U.S., daily new cases appear to be decreasing, though testing in several large states, including Texas, has also fallen, which could complicate the data. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday the country has approved the world's first vaccine, though researchers have not released any safety and efficacy data on the drug.