Turkey's plummeting lira could have further to fall, analysts say

Pedestrians pass a giant Turkish national flag hanging above a DenizBank AS bank branch in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, July 19, 2016. Turkey's central bank slowed the pace of interest rate cuts at its meeting on Tuesday after the failed coup attempt triggered a sell-off in the currency and sovereign debt.

The Turkish lira has depreciated rapidly since the turn of the year, recently notching its weakest ever level against the dollar, but analysts suggest the risks are still skewed to the downside.

Only two years after its last currency crisis, the lira was changing hands at just over 7.31 to the dollar on Thursday, with the greenback having gained more than 23% against it year-to-date.

Central to the currency's weakness has been Turkey's unconventional monetary and fiscal policy moves and the diminished independence of its central bank (TCMB). President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked former governor Murat Cetinkaya last July in a dispute over high interest rates, prompting an aggressive easing cycle from rates of 24% to 8.25% over the past year.

The government has long intervened to stabilize the currency, but now faces an external financing gap, limited reserves, a deteriorating inflation outlook and rising foreign currency deposits locally, all of which is expected to exert further downward pressure.

Goldman Sachs has raised its three-month USD/TRY outlook to 7.75, but said the medium and long-term direction will depend on the path of policy.

"Moreover, while the TCMB has taken some measures to tighten liquidity, no adjustment of the negative real policy rate has been forthcoming, which raises the risk that policymakers could wait until pressure on the Lira increases before hiking rates in earnest," Goldman Co-Head of Foreign Exchange Kamakshya Trivedi said in a note Thursday.